Microsoft to shut down Skype in May 2025, shifts users to Teams

Microsoft has announced that it will retire Skype on May 5, 2025, as the company shifts its focus to Microsoft Teams (free) as its primary communication platform. The decision was revealed in an official blog post, where Microsoft cited the need to streamline its consumer communication services.

Skype users will have the option to move to Microsoft Teams, where they can access familiar features like one-on-one and group calls, messaging, and file sharing. Microsoft stated that Teams offers additional capabilities, including hosting meetings, managing calendars, and creating communities. To make the transition seamless, Skype users can log into Teams with their existing credentials, and their chats and contacts will automatically appear in the app.

During the transition, Skype and Teams users will be able to communicate with each other across both platforms. Users who do not wish to switch to Teams can export their Skype data, including chats, contacts, and call history, before the shutdown date.

Microsoft will discontinue Skype’s paid services. New customers cannot purchase Skype Credit or subscriptions for calls, while existing users can use their credits and subscriptions until their next renewal. After May 5, 2025, the Skype Dial Pad will be accessible via the Skype web portal and within Teams.

Launched in 2003, Skype was once a dominant player in the voice and video calling space, but it has struggled to compete with modern platforms like Zoom and Slack.

Microsoft has assured users that Skype will remain operational until May 5, 2025, giving them time to explore Teams. A step-by-step guide has been provided to assist with the transition.