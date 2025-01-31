Motilal Oswal Financial Services unveils refreshed brand identity

Motilal Oswal Group unveiled its new brand identity, focusing on its legacy and commitment to prioritising what matters for the benefit of its customers.

The ‘Arc of Essence,’ which reflects the brand’s focus on research and identifying value in the equity market. According to the company, the Oxford blue colour of the logo represents professionalism, legacy, consistency, and expertise, while the updated typeface is designed to enhance its relevance and approachability in today’s dynamic environment. The refreshed identity, the company says, signifies progress, while staying true to its core philosophy: “Solid Research. Solid Advice.”

Speaking about the rebranding, Motilal Oswal, group managing director and CEO of MOFSL, said, "Over the past 37 years, we have built a legacy of trust, integrity, and excellence. Our new logo is a design change with a reflection of our journey, where adaptability has always been combined with consistency. While the world around us evolves, our commitment to stay focused on what’s essential for helping clients achieve their financial goals for generations remains unwavering. This logo is a commitment to continue delivering solid research and advice, now with a fresh perspective."

Sandeep Walunj, group chief marketing officer, added, "Great legacy brands celebrate and embrace change to remain eternally relevant. Our new logo represents warmth, openness and invitation to evolve together. With this rebranding, we aim to also connect more meaningfully with the new generation of investors who value clarity, innovation, and purpose. Our logo ever-so-clearly reflects our relentless pursuit to uncover undervalued opportunities in the market, providing our customers with the insights and guidance to support them in their financial journey."