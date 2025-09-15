Myntra and Sugar Cosmetics launch Molten Beauty to target Gen Z consumers

Myntra, the fashion ecommerce retailer, has joined hands with Vellvette Lifestyle, the parent company of Sugar Cosmetics, to introduce Molten Beauty, a new skincare and makeup brand aimed at young Indian consumers.

The collaboration brings together Myntra’s ecommerce strength and Sugar Cosmetics’ expertise in product development to create a brand that, as the companies noted, is tailored for Generation Z consumers, “who blur traditional boundaries between skincare and cosmetics.” This demographic, born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, accounts for nearly half of India’s $20 billion beauty market.

“With over 25 million Gen Z users on our platform, we understand their evolving aspirations. With its skin-first philosophy, Molten Beauty will perfectly resonate with their aspirational beauty choices,” said Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer (CEO) of Myntra. “This strategic association is poised to reinforce our place as the go-to-destination for the new generation of beauty consumers.”

“Myntra’s proven expertise in building brands allows us to deliver this new-age brand to millions of beauty-forward consumers across India,” said Vineeta Singh, CEO, Sugar Cosmetics.

Launched just ahead of Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival, Molten Beauty’s debut range of skincare and makeup products will expand to more than 50 SKUs over the next year. The tie-up highlights a larger trend in India’s beauty market, where established players are moving quickly to engage younger consumers who seek multi-functional products and prefer digital-first shopping journeys, industry experts noted.