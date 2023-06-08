Myntra introduces short-form video platform Myntra Minis

Led by a bevy of popular creators, each snackable video comes with an integrated product tray that customers can interact with and browse for a particular product that they can later purchase from the same page, without any further assistance. Almost every product category across Myntra is eligible for this feature, with segments like men and women’s ethnic, men and women’s western, beauty and personal care, and home decor being a few sought-after ones. With the emergence of Myntra Minis, customers can now have a detailed, cinematic, and all-around look at the presentation of items they are considering, and purchase them directly, making the overall shopping experience on the app much more seamless. Currently, 80% of the existing videos are under 1 minute in duration, with over 10% aimed to be within the 2 to 3-minute mark. The overall length and format of each video depends on the type and number of products highlighted.