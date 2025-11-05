Nazara Technologies unveils new brand identity

Gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies has unveiled a new brand identity.

The refreshed look features a redesigned visual mark where the ‘N’ of Nazara appears as a magic wand casting three ascending stars symbolising imagination, creation, and the limitless possibilities of gaming as a medium of expression and connection.

Anchored by the tagline Enter. Magic., the identity invites players, creators, and partners to explore worlds shaped by creativity, storytelling, and shared play.

“Nazara began with a dream to create meaningful experiences for gamers and creators. Over the last 25 years, that dream has grown into India’s largest gaming ecosystem, powered by thousands of passionate minds and millions of players,” said Nitish Mittersain, Joint Managing Director and CEO, Nazara Technologies.

“Our new identity reflects both our journey and our future. Enter. Magic. is an invitation to step into worlds where imagination leads and play brings people together. This is the beginning of our next chapter.”

The rebrand signals a visual and strategic evolution for Nazara as it focuses on building global-quality original IPs, deepening live-ops and player community experiences, supporting new creators and studios, and expanding its footprint across global markets.

The new identity will roll out across digital platforms, product interfaces, studio touchpoints, esports and media properties, and brand communications in the coming months.