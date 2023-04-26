NCPCR asks Bournvita to remove 'misleading ads'

Although Bournvita's components are listed on the product's back, the business stated in a statement that Bournvita is best enjoyed with a glass of 200 ml of hot or cold milk, as indicated on the package. "Each serving of 20 grammes of Bournvita has 7.5 gm of added sugar, or roughly 1.5 teaspoons. This is significantly less than the daily recommended sugar intake limits for kids, it had stated.