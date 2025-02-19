Nike teams up with Kim Kardashian’s Skims for women's athleisure line

Nike is set to launch NikeSKIMS, a new women's activewear brand in the U.S. through a partnership with Kim Kardashian’s shapewear label, Skims. The collaboration aims to expand Nike’s presence in the women’s athleisure market. With a business still largely driven by menswear, Nike is looking to balance its portfolio by tapping into the growing demand for activewear for women.

The new brand will combine Nike’s sports innovation and performance expertise with Skims' focus on design and inclusivity. It aims to offer a fresh take on training and fitness apparel, ensuring both functionality and style for a wide range of consumers.

“We’re energised by the opportunity to build a new brand and shake things up for the next generation of athletes with NikeSKIMS,” says Heidi O’Neill, president of consumer, product and brand, NIKE, Inc. “This partnership brings together the best of both brands and unlocks an incredible opportunity to disrupt the industry with our shared passion and commitment to innovation. We will invite even more athletes into sport and movement with a product that makes them feel strong and sexy.”

NikeSKIMS will focus on inclusivity and innovation, catering to the evolving needs of women athletes. The brand will introduce a functional yet stylish product line, marking Nike’s effort to strengthen its position in the growing women’s activewear segment.

"Over the past five years, SKIMS has redefined the intimates and casual apparel landscape, championing inclusivity and confidence,” says Jens Grede, co-founder and CEO, SKIMS. “Now, by partnering with Nike, the undisputed leader in athletic performance and innovation, we’re poised to create a new standard in the activewear market. This partnership will empower individuals to move with confidence and express themselves authentically, merging SKIMS' focus on body confidence and self-expression with Nike’s relentless pursuit of athletic excellence.”

NikeSKIMS' product design is influenced by athletes, sports, and the female form, ensuring high-quality activewear that allows women to move confidently in various settings. The brand will offer extended sizing to make its designs accessible to more women.

Additionally, NikeSKIMS will leverage Nike’s expertise in sports innovation, a growing membership base, and partnerships with major sports organisations and cultural figures.

“Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women,” says Kim Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer, SKIMS. “This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering a product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for everybody. Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered. We’re incredibly excited to unveil our first collection this spring.”

“Nike has always had an unrivaled belief in and commitment to women athletes,” says Amy Montagne, VP/GM, Nike Women’s. “No footwear or apparel brand delivers the level of support Nike provides to women’s sport and movement. With NikeSKIMS, we’re deepening that support, listening to the voices of our athletes and women around the world and meeting their needs with a unique and disruptive point of view rooted in strength and style — and fueled by two powerhouse brands known for innovation and cultural disruption.”

NikeSKIMS will launch its first collection in the U.S. this spring through select retail stores and its official website. A global rollout is planned for 2026, expanding to new markets and retail partners.