Niyo teams up with CleverTap to boost customer experience

Niyo, a fintech startup, partnered with CleverTap to enhance customer experiences through personalised engagement and real-time interactions. Founded in 2015, Niyo focuses on financial services, including international travel cards and app-based solutions. The company identified challenges faced by Indian travelers abroad and partnered with CleverTap to address them. Using CleverTap’s automation tools, Niyo improved onboarding, ensured regulatory compliance, and streamlined customer experiences. The collaboration reduced drop-offs, automated personalised messages, and re-engaged inactive users.

By deploying CleverTap’s integrated platform, Niyo achieved:

2x increase in click through rates, leveraging Clever.AI for emotionally intelligent content

40% optimised conversion rate through pinpoint targeting, ensuring personalised and relevant communication

12% re-engagement of dormant users through targeted campaigns

Sushanth Ravikumar, SVP - head of marketing, Niyo, said - “At Niyo, delivering a seamless and personalized experience for our customers is a top priority. CleverTap has been instrumental in elevating this experience. Its robust automation and communication tools have streamlined our onboarding process while maintaining compliance in the highly regulated sector. What started as a tool to streamline everyday operations has become a key force in helping us preserve customer trust, even during challenging times. Its ability to adapt to real-time shifts in customer engagement offers us a definitive edge in an ever-changing dynamic, solidifying our long-term confidence in the platform.”

Sidharth Pisharoti, chief revenue officer, CleverTap, said - “We are excited to collaborate with Niyo as they continue to innovate in the travel fintech space. Through our partnership, we’ve been able to enhance Niyo’s customer engagement by focusing on delivering personalized and timely experiences. This has not only streamlined their processes but also improved customer satisfaction, particularly in key areas like onboarding and transaction management. We look forward to supporting Niyo as they scale and evolve their offerings in this dynamic market.”