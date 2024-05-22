Noise acquires AI-focused women’s wellness platform SocialBoat

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Noise, a smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, has announced its acquisition of AI-powered women’s wellness platform SocialBoat for an undisclosed amount. The move is part of Noise’s broader strategy to advance innovation in smart rings. The acquisition will expand Noise’s tech offerings and build specialised innovation prowess for its flagship smart wearable, Luna Ring.
Leveraging SocialBoat’s deep expertise in AI and women’s health, Noise aims to redefine consumers' experience of its smart ring, by strengthening the health tracking analytics and will now be able to integrate AI to ensure overall wellbeing of the women cohort as well, enabling them to achieve their full potential and 'rise to brilliance’.
SocialBoat is a start-up with expertise in AI and women’s health. The platform's AI-powered algorithms analyse data from various sources, including wearables, to offer personalised recommendations for nutrition, fitness, menstrual health, and overall well-being.
The announcement aligns with Noise’s recent introduction of AI (Artificial Intelligence) feature in its Luna Ring.
As part of the acquisition, Swapnil Vats, co-founder and CEO of SocialBoat has joined Noise’s innovation team. His experience in leveraging AI in the wellness domain will help Noise elevate Luna Ring’s advanced health and fitness metrics.
Speaking about the acquisition, Amit Khatri, co-founder, Noise, said, “We firmly believe that this strategic acquisition will propel innovation in Luna Ring. Luna Ring was launched to transform the lives of users profoundly and in our commitment to nurturing the Luna ecosystem, we recently brought AI to Luna Ring, becoming the first brand to enable smart rings with AI. We will continue to take steps to further enhance the overall smart wearable experience. ”