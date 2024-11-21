Nothing introduces new logo taking a jab at Jaguar’s rebranding

Consumer electronics brand Nothing has playfully mocked Jaguar’s recently unveiled logo and tagline, “Copy Nothing,” by updating its own logo on X to resemble Jaguar’s new design. Adding fuel to it, Nothing also modified its bio to read “Copy Jaguar,” a cheeky nod to Jaguar’s campaign tagline.

The British automaker’s rebranding has sparked a mix of reactions online, with its new minimalist logo and campaign leaving many puzzled. The 30-second ad, titled "Copy Nothing," features high-fashion visuals of models in abstract settings delivering cryptic slogans such as “Create Exuberant” and “Live Vivid.”

Conspicuously missing, however, is any sign of a Jaguar car, which has drawn criticism from both fans and industry experts.

Social media users have taken to humour and memes to critique Jaguar’s pivot, with some suggesting the campaign lacks clarity and feels more like a luxury fashion ad than one for an automotive brand. Nothing’s playful imitation, however, has stood out as a bold commentary on Jaguar’s rebranding, turning the spotlight onto itself while further amplifying the debate.