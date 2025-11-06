Nykaa expands skincare portfolio with launch of La Roche-Posay

Nykaa has announced the launch of La Roche-Posay, a dermatologist-recommended skincare brand, marking a significant step in making professional-grade skincare accessible in India.

Advertisment

Each product features the brand’s signature Thermal Spring Water and has been clinically tested to address concerns like pigmentation, sun protection, acne, and skin barrier repair.

The partnership underscores a growing demand for science-led skincare solutions in India and continues Nykaa’s collaboration with L’Oréal India, which previously introduced brands like CeraVe to the country.

Anchit Nayar, executive director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said: “Indian consumers today are redefining skincare through a lens of science and efficacy. At Nykaa, we’ve witnessed this evolution first-hand. The debut of La Roche-Posay in India represents a pivotal moment, bringing together two brands that stand for credibility, innovation, and access. With La Roche-Posay, we’re taking dermatologist-grade skincare to the mainstream and shaping the next chapter of India’s skincare story.”

Rami Itani, director – L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, L’Oréal India, said: “Our partnership with Nykaa continues to shape the dermatological beauty landscape in India. Together, we have taken skincare to new heights with CeraVe, and now with La Roche-Posay, we’re bringing the world’s top dermatologist-recommended brand to Indian consumers.”

La Roche-Posay’s debut lineup includes: Mela B3: Anti-pigmentation range with patented MelasyL™ active, Anthelios UVMUNE 400: Advanced sun protection with UVMUNE 400 filter, Cicaplast Baume B5+: Barrier-repair cream powered by Vitamin B5+M and Effaclar Duo+M: Acne solution proven to reduce pimples by 3X

Priced between Rs 450 and Rs 3,300, the products are available in multiple sizes on Nykaa.com and select Nykaa stores nationwide.