Okaya EV refreshes brand identity to OPG Mobility

Okaya EV unveils its new brand identity, OPG Mobility. Along with this, the brand will encompass two sub-brands: OPG Mobility's premium two-wheeler division will now operate under the Ferrato brand. This includes all existing scooters, such as the Faast F4, F3, F2T, F2F, F2B, the Freedum LI, and the Disruptor sports bike. OPG Mobility has also updated its identity with a new logo and color palette of black and green. OPG Mobility's three-wheeler division, OTTOPG, will offer a wide range of passenger and cargo electric vehicles, catering to diverse customer requirements across the country.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, OPG Mobility will launch its first product under the new branding and showcase its full range of electric vehicles. This includes existing models with improved product efficiency, now featuring the OPG Mobility logo.

Commenting on this exciting development, Anshul Gupta, managing director of OPG Mobility, said, "After years of leadership in the battery and electronics sector, we are excited to evolve from Okaya EV into OPG Mobility, a holistic provider of complete electric vehicle solutions. This rebranding isn’t just about a new name, it’s a strategic move to stay ahead in India’s rapidly evolving EV market. We understand the need to connect with today’s Indian consumers, and this new identity reflects our commitment to modern design, advanced technology, and a customer-first approach. Our new logo embodies our renewed energy and our desire to engage with a younger, tech-savvy audience."

Gupta further added, “The Bharat Mobility 2025 Expo is the perfect platform to unveil this new vision. We will launch our first product under the OPG Mobility brand and implement this visual transformation across our entire portfolio. This change will be reflected in every customer touchpoint, both virtual and physical, ensuring a consistent and engaging brand experience.”