One in four Indians travelled to religious destinations in 2024: Kantar TGI Report

The Maha Kumbh, one of the world’s largest public gatherings offers a unique opportunity to explore pilgrim movement, presence, and behaviour at an unparalleled scale.

Kantar’s TGI Report reveals some fascinating insights into the profile of pilgrims in India from the past year. Here are some highlights:

Haridwar emerged as the most visited religious destination in India, followed by Shirdi, Tirupati, Ayodhya, and Ajmer Sharif.

Across the country, North Indians most frequently visit Haridwar (54%), while South Indians predominantly favour Tirupati (82%), followed by Shirdi (59%). These preferences are largely influenced by the proximity of these destinations and a longstanding tradition of family travel to these pilgrimage sites.

Most religious tourists fall within the 25-44 age band, with those aged 25-34 visiting Haridwar the most, while the 35-44 age group preferring Ayodhya over other destinations.

A significant majority of visitors to Haridwar (61%) and Ayodhya (69%) were male, highlighting a notable gender skew among travellers to these destinations. This points to the need to make these destinations more inclusive and appealing to women tourists.

Religious tourism is predominantly skewed towards the affluent, as represented by NCCS A socio-economic class.

Recognising the growing impact and importance of religious tourism, Kantar is set to launch the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Report, uncovering the intricate dynamics of pilgrim’s behaviours and habits, and offering actionable insights for brands looking to connect with this audience.

The Maha Kumbh Mela report will shed light on the spending habits, preferences, and travel patterns of the pilgrimages, uncovering trends that impact the local economy and the broader tourism industry. This study will also highlight how digital platforms and services, such as travel apps and online payment methods, are influencing the experience of religious tourism, reflecting the growing integration of technology in traditional practices.

Puneet Avasthi, director - specialist businesses, insights division- South Asia, Kantar, said, “As per Kantar’s TGI Report, religious tourism is a significant contributor to India’s tourism economy. These pilgrimage centres and congregations present unique opportunities for brands to connect with audiences in deeply meaningful ways. Our Maha Kumbh Mela Report will provide brand builders with actionable insights into consumer motivations, purchasing patterns, and engagement touchpoints in one of the world’s largest cultural events. By understanding the intersection of faith, culture, and commerce, brands can create authentic, impactful strategies that resonate with this diverse and growing audience."