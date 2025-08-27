Papa John’s to re-enter India after 8 years, first store to open in Bengaluru

U.S.-based pizza chain Papa John's plans to make a comeback in India by October, aiming to open 650 stores over the next decade. The world's third-largest pizza delivery company, which exited India in 2017 due to underperformance, will launch its first outlet in Bengaluru, Vish Narain, managing partner at Pulsar Capital told Reuters. Pulsar Capital, along with UAE-based PJP Investments Group, is the joint master franchisee for Papa John's in India.

Papa John's had announced its re-entry plans in April 2023, calling India a “complex market". Its comeback follows U.S. rival Little Caesars, which entered India earlier this year with a goal of opening 100 stores by the end of the decade.

Papa John’s will face tough competition in India from Domino’s Pizza, which operates over 2,200 outlets, Pizza Hut with around 950 stores, and smaller premium chains like Pizza Bakery and PizzaExpress.

Despite the crowded market, Pulsar Capital is banking on India’s long-term growth potential, taking cues from global consumer giants like Hindustan Unilever and Heineken, which continue to invest heavily in the country, driven by its 1.4 billion-strong population.

To tap into the diverse Indian market, Papa John’s plans to adapt its menu by introducing pizzas tailored to local tastes while retaining its signature offerings. This approach mirrors strategies by other fast-food rivals- KFC sells a paneer zinger burger, Domino’s offers a chicken tikka pizza, and Subway serves a potato-patty sandwich to cater to Indian preferences.