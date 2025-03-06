Paras Dairy launches cheese brand 'Galacia'

Paras Dairy (VRS Foods) has launched its premium cheese brand ‘Galacia’ at the AAHAR 2025 exhibition. The launch marks the company's entry into the premium cheese segment in India.

Paras Dairy produces Galacia cheese at its facility in Maharashtra using milk from selected farms. The company has invested over Rs. 100 crore to expand its cheese production and meet growing consumer demand.

Rajendra Singh, Managing Director, Paras Dairy (VRS Foods), added, "Galacia cheese is a significant step towards enhancing the consumer experience. Its superior texture and taste make it perfect for a variety of culinary creations."

Initially, Galacia cheese will be available in Mozzarella, with plans to expand into a diverse range, including:

Cheese Blocks

Cheese Dip

Cheese Slices

Cheddar Dice

Cheese Fillers

Cheese Dressing

Galacia cheese will be available across North, West, and South India, starting with key cities such as Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.