Patanjali halts sale of 14 products following license suspension

It has directed 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw these products and instructed media platforms to retract advertisements for these 14 products in all formats.

Patanjali Ayurved informed the Supreme Court that it has ceased the sale of 14 products, whose manufacturing licenses were suspended by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority in April, as reported by Mint.

The company informed a bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta that it has directed 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw these products. Additionally, Patanjali stated that it has instructed media platforms to retract advertisements of these 14 products in all formats.

Patanjali was instructed to submit an affidavit within two weeks confirming whether social media intermediaries have complied with the request to remove advertisements, and if the advertisements for these 14 products have been withdrawn. The bench scheduled the next hearing for July 30 to review the matter further.

The list of products whose sales have been stopped includes-

  • Swasari Gold

  • Swasari Vati

  • Bronchom

  • Swasari Pravahi

  • Swasari Avaleh

  • MuktaVati Extra Power

  • Lipidom

  • Bp Grit

  • Madhugrit

  • MadhunashiniVati Extra Power

  • Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop

  • Eyegrit Gold

  • Livogrit

  • Livamrit Advance

The court was considering a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging that Patanjali had conducted a campaign disparaging Covid vaccination efforts and modern medical practices.

