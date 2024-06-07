Pepsi celebrates its new visual identity in Delhi, introducing a dynamic era and culture-first experiences

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand's new logo and visual identity honour its heritage while stepping forward toward the future.
Pepsi, the global brand, recently unveiled its new logo and visual identity system across the world, the first update of the Pepsi globe logo in 14 years. The look rolled out across the market celebrates the brand's 125th anniversary and marks the brand's next era with an eye towards the future.
The design evolves the Pepsi brand to represent its most unapologetic and enjoyable qualities, and spans across all physical and digital touchpoints. The logo and visual identity pay homage to the brand's heritage while taking a big leap towards the future.
Throughout its storied history, Pepsi has maintained a bold challenger mindset and a strong link to pop culture. From creating some ads with musicians and actors, Pepsi has always pushed culture forward to deliver fan experiences in a timely way, while simultaneously remaining iconic and timeless.
In line with this, the brand partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery to come together and celebrate the new logo unveil with an event, which took place in New Delhi recently. The event infused music, dance, and art together to give audiences a Pepsi experience with a life size live creation of the Pepsi logo in the form of a graffiti.
At its core, Pepsi is inspired by helping fans choose more moments of unapologetic enjoyment. In an increasingly digital world, the revitalised and distinct design introduces movement and animation into the visual system, unlocking more flexibility for Pepsi to move between physical and digital spaces, from retail shelves to the metaverse. It also allows for more collaboration with partners and retailers and more versatility to engage fans in the places they shop, dine, work and play.
The logo thoughtfully borrows equity from Pepsi’s past, whilst incorporating modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi. The updated colour palette introduces electric blue and black to bring a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi colour scheme, whilst the signature Pepsi pulse evokes the “ripple, pop and fizz” of Pepsi-Cola – moving in time to the beat of music, the roar of the crowd, the heartbeat of culture.
Sharing her excitement, Shailja Joshi, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said: “We are thrilled to reveal Pepsi's refreshed visual identity and new logo, embodying unapologetic modernity and the iconic status of Pepsi. The fresh design language reflects the invigorating spirit of Indian youth and their boundless pursuit of possibilities. The unveiling of Pepsi's updated visual identity in Delhi through a unique installation signifies our celebration of an exciting new chapter. We’re delighted to bring the new logo to India and are positive that Pepsi enthusiasts nationwide will embrace and connect with the bold new era of the brand in 2024.”
Pepsi continues to move at the speed of culture, delivering on what people are thirsty for – products and collaborations. As a champion of those who like to step out of their comfort zone and enjoy more of what they really like, Pepsi fans in India are urged to keep their eyes peeled for more unforgettable experiences that will land later this year.