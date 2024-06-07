Pepsi celebrates its new visual identity in Delhi, introducing a dynamic era and culture-first experiences

Sharing her excitement, Shailja Joshi, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said: “We are thrilled to reveal Pepsi's refreshed visual identity and new logo, embodying unapologetic modernity and the iconic status of Pepsi. The fresh design language reflects the invigorating spirit of Indian youth and their boundless pursuit of possibilities. The unveiling of Pepsi's updated visual identity in Delhi through a unique installation signifies our celebration of an exciting new chapter. We’re delighted to bring the new logo to India and are positive that Pepsi enthusiasts nationwide will embrace and connect with the bold new era of the brand in 2024.”