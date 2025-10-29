PepsiCo unveils new corporate identity after nearly 25 years

PepsiCo has introduced a new global corporate identity — the first major redesign of its brand in almost 25 years. The company said the new look represents its evolution into a modern, consumer-focused and sustainability-driven business.

Advertisment

Founded 60 years ago with the merger of Pepsi and Lay’s, PepsiCo now owns a portfolio of over 500 brands, including Tostitos, Gatorade, Quaker, Siete and poppi, and employs more than 300,000 people across markets worldwide. Despite its growth and diversification, the company’s corporate branding had remained unchanged for more than two decades.

“Our new identity boldly reflects who we are in 2025: a company with expansive reach, aiming for positive impact across the globe and an unmatched family of beloved food and drink brands,” said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta.

According to the company, the redesigned logo centers around the letter “P,” which represents PepsiCo’s legacy and future values such as consumer centricity, sustainability and quality. The color palette is inspired by natural elements — from soil to beverages — while the lowercase typeface is intended to convey approachability.

A smile forms the basis of the new visual system, reflecting PepsiCo’s mission of creating “more smiles with every sip and every bite,” captured in the tagline “Food. Drinks. Smiles.”

“Our refreshed corporate brand is a beautiful expression of both who we are as a company today and our aspiration for the future — reflecting our wide portfolio of beloved foods and drinks brands,” said Jane Wakely, Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer, International Foods. “By putting smiles at the heart of our visual identity, we’re signaling our obsession with consumers, and that obsession fuels our growth.”

The new identity will be rolled out gradually across digital platforms, packaging, workplaces and signage. The redesign will debut on PepsiCo.com and the company’s global social media channels, including LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.