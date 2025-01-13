Personal Touch Skincare responds to Sharks' authenticity allegations

Personal Touch Skincare, an online beauty and skincare brand, recently appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4. The show, widely regarded as a powerful platform for gaining brand recognition and sparking consumer interest, has proven to be a marketing boon for many startups. However, for Personal Touch Skincare, the experience took an unexpected turn.

In a recent episode of Shark Tank India Season 4, Aditi and Ashish Jawa, founders of Personal Touch Skincare, pitched their beauty and skincare brand, seeking an investment of ₹1.2 crore for 1% equity.

During their pitch, Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, expressed scepticism about the brand’s authenticity. She questioned the impressive social media engagement figures, sales numbers, and Shopify data, raising doubts about the legitimacy of Personal Touch Skincare’s reach and customer base.

The episode sparked a heated response from the entrepreneurs, who later took to Instagram to defend their brand. In a video shared, Aditi Jawa voiced her disappointment, saying, "Going on Shark Tank India was a dream for us. Not getting a deal didn’t hurt as much as the way the Sharks treated us. They questioned our authenticity and called our community fake."

Ashish Jawa echoed her sentiments, adding, "We worked hard over two years to build a loyal client base that feels like family. It’s disheartening that the Sharks couldn’t believe our achievements. We even shared confidential Shopify data to prove our growth."

The siblings urged their supporters to rally behind the brand by sharing feedback on Personal Touch Skincare and tagging the Sharks to demonstrate the community’s loyalty.