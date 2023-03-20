‘Protinex’ undergoes complete brand revamp; launches new commercial

Sriram Padmanabhan, marketing director, Danone India, said, “Protinex is trusted by Indian adults to provide them with required nutrition for better health. However, there is still a lack of awareness on the role of protein and overall nutrition on health. With the new avatar of Protinex, we hope to inspire India to adopt good nutrition habits & improve their intake of protein. The new campaign aims to bring this change which will be well supported through multiple touchpoints.”