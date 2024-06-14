Public Eye and IBFAN submit a request to SECO for action against Nestle's unethical business practices

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The NGOs claim that Nestle has "double standards" and contains excessive added sugar, violating WHO regulations.
Public Eye and IBFAN, two global civil society organisations, have officially requested the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) to take legal measures against Nestle India regarding its infant food product, Cerelac, as reported by TOI.
The NGOs allege that Nestle has "double standards" and assert that the company's top two baby food brands in developing nations, such as India, contain excessive added sugar, which goes against WHO regulations.
The non-governmental organisations claim that Nestle's deceptive advertising and contradictory stance on added sugar are unjust behaviours that impact numerous individuals in impoverished nations. Ending unethical practises is essential not just for safeguarding children but also for preserving the reputation of Nestle's home nation.
Over the last five years, Nestle India has upheld its dedication to following regulations and has decreased the amount of sugar in its infant food items in India. The food company dominates a significant portion of the baby food industry, accounting for 20% of the market, which is worth close to $70 billion.