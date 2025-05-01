Publicis Groupe acquires sports marketing agency Adopt

Publicis Groupe has announced the acquisition of Adopt, a sports marketing agency based in Portland, Oregon. Founded in 2021 by former Nike executives David Creech and Josh Moore, along with sports agent Rich Paul (founder of Klutch Sports Group), Adopt specialises in connecting brands to culture through sports and creativity.

Adopt will be integrated into Publicis Connected Media, enhancing the group's capabilities in media, data, digital, commerce, CRM, and influencer marketing. Publicis Groupe highlighted Adopt's innovative approach and experienced team, noting their ability to create authentic cultural brand connections through sports and athletes.

Dave Penski, global CEO of Publicis Connected Media, stated that Adopt's expertise in blending creativity, culture, and human behavior will be valuable for clients seeking to modernize their brands. Rich Paul also commented on the acquisition, expressing his belief in the impact Adopt can have on global brands by leveraging the power of sports culture.

Adopt will continue to be led by co-founders Creech and Moore, who bring over 50 years of combined experience in brand, product, and experience design. The agency has worked with major brands and athletes, including Lululemon, Visa, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James.

This acquisition marks Publicis Groupe's fourth acquisition this year and signifies a continued investment in the sports marketing sector, aligning with the increasing importance of sports in media and culture. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.