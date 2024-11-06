Puma India and Bumble celebrate 'Singles Day' with a running event

Sports brand PUMA India has teamed up with Bumble, the women-first dating app. Under this alliance, the two brands announced a singles-only running event, bringing young adults a new and trend-setting way to meet and connect in-person on November 10, ahead of Singles’ Day on November 11.

The singles run, targeting individuals aged 21–35, will take place in Bengaluru, starting at Nexus Koramangala mall. The 3km event will end with a social mixer, allowing participants to connect over shared interests, including running.

Millennials and Gen Z of the country thrive on social interactions today. In India, data shows that shared interest in sport has rapidly emerged as a significant factor in creating connections among young adults. According to Bumble’s recent survey, nearly 3 in 4 Indians (72%) would be open to going on a sports-themed first date and as many as 44% consider lack of interest in sport a dealbreaker.

Commenting on the partnership, Karthik Balagopalan, managing director of PUMA India, said, “At PUMA India, we are committed to looking for novel ways of engaging with our young consumers and bringing them together through the power of sport. Finding a like-minded partner in Bumble, who shares our vision of creating unique properties for youngsters to meet and connect, is exciting. We strongly believe that the running community is a great opportunity for people to meet, jointly experience the thrill of this fantastic sport and make new memories. Together with Bumble, we have created a differentiated meeting experience that is all about movement, energy, and in turn foster a vibrant running community in the country. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned together for the run and the year ahead.”

Pracheta Mazumdar, India senior marketing manager, Bumble, said, “With the growth of sports documentaries and international competitions, sports is playing a bigger role in how we connect so it’s not surprising that it’s also showing up in a big way in dating. Our research shows that for 1 in 3 single Indians, a shared love of sports has now become a ‘must have’ regardless of whether they actively participate in sports or just watch it. This reflects a changing approach amongst singles to fit their dating life into their personal lives, focusing on turning what they already enjoy into a date instead of treating dates as a separate activity. We're excited to partner with PUMA India to bring this to life with a singles run that allows our Bumble community to meet like-minded people in a relaxed and fun setting, reducing the pressures often associated with dating.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said,“We at Havas have always believed in fostering meaningful connections through our meaningful media ethos. This collaboration between PUMA India and Bumble - two extremely popular youth-oriented global brands for the singles-only run is a testament to the human need for connection and companionship. The stage is set for singles to bond through this unique platform, which is a delightful mix of fitness and fun. This collaboration is just what is needed to bring in a spirit of freshness and community building in the lives of youngsters who will be participating in the run.”