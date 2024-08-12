Radio Mirchi's parent snaps up music platform 'Gaana' for Rs 25 lakh

According to reports, Gaana was acquired for Rs 25 lakh, based on ENIL's filings with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). ENIL, which is promoted by Bennett Coleman, operates the FM radio brand 'Radio Mirchi.' Data from Entrackr indicates that Gaana has raised over $200 million throughout its existence and was valued at approximately $580 million. Its merger with ENIL suggests a lack of optimism regarding a third-party acquisition. However, details about Tencent's stake in the 14-year-old platform remain unclear, and information regarding the deal is currently limited.