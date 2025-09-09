Raghav Juyal named brand ambassador for house of Arvind's 'AD'

Arvind, a contemporary ready-to-wear fashion brand, announces the appointment of actor/choreographer Raghav Juyal as its new brand ambassador. Known for his authentic personality and sense of style, Raghav embodies the spirit of AD – comfortable, breathable, and fashionable everyday wear.

Commenting on the announcement, Pranav Dave, Chief Business Officer – Retail & Knits, Arvind Limited, said, “Raghav Juyal’s individuality and effortless style align seamlessly with our brand ethos. ‘AD’ from the house of Arvind is about creating versatile, easy-to-wear fashion that fits into the everyday lives of our consumers, while making them look and feel confident. Raghav brings that spirit alive with his relatable and charismatic personality.”

Raghav Juyal, known for his individuality and creative energy, shared his excitement, “I am excited to associate with ‘AD’ from the House of Arvind. The brand represents fashion that is relaxed yet stylish – something I personally relate to. For me, comfort is non-negotiable, and the brand delivers exactly that while still keeping it trendy. I look forward to this partnership and connecting with people who enjoy fashion that feels as good as it looks.”

‘AD’ offers everyday fashion by providing versatile apparel designed for the modern lifestyle. With a focus on balancing comfort and fashion, the brand is becoming a choice for those who seek clothing that transitions from work to leisure.

With Raghav on board, the brand will soon unveil a new campaign across digital platforms, retail stores, and marketplaces, celebrating the idea of everyday fashion that is effortless, confident, and in tune with today’s lifestyle. The collection is available across The Arvind Store, Myntra, and other leading e-commerce platforms, ensuring easy access for consumers.