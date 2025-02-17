Ranbir Kapoor launches lifestyle brand 'ARKS'

Ranbir Kapoor's venture 'ARKS' has launched a product line of premium essentials featuring a modern and minimalist wardrobe. ARKS, Ranbir Kapoor’s lifestyle brand, has launched its first collection featuring apparel, accessories, and sneakers for men and women, focused on functionality and style.

The men's collection includes cotton jersey T-shirts, French terry sweatshirts, knitted hoodies, double pique polo shirts, flat knit T-shirts, and linen shirts. It also features optic wash sweatshirts, cotton twill and denim shackets, denim biker jackets, and reversible leather bomber jackets. Bottom-wear options include regular and straight-fit denim, cargo pants, chino shorts, and French terry joggers.

For women, ARKS offers crop tops, cotton jersey T-shirts, flat knit polo shirts, kaftan tops, modal jersey halter neck tops, cotton twill shackets, French terry hoodies, and twill biker jackets. Bottom-wear options include denim jeans, denim shorts, cargo pants, French terry joggers, and linen drawstring pants.

ARKS launches sneakers in black and white, available in low-top and mid-top styles, made from milled leather with Ortholite insoles. The accessories include bamboo yarn socks and baseball caps.

Drawing inspiration from Ranbir’s love for travel, cinema, sports and meaningful living, ARKS aims to cater to individuals who seek understated luxury and a lifestyle that resonates with their inner confidence. Each piece is a testament to impeccable craftsmanship, reflecting the brand's commitment to refined elegance. Minimalist aesthetics meet unparalleled functionality in every design, resulting in sophisticated pieces that transcend fleeting trends, offering versatile & long-lasting style and elegance that resonate across seasons.



Abhinav Verma, co-founder and CEO of ARKS, added, “With ARKS, we’re not įust launching a brand; we’re introducing a philosophy of design driven by Ranbir’s passion and aesthetic sensibilities. Today, India’s evolving fashion landscape, driven by a rising middle class and a growing preference for premium casual wear, presents the perfect opportunity to bring our vision to life. ARKS is where every detail, from fabric to finish, is thoughtfully crafted to inspire confidence and celebrate personal expression. We are here to redefine what understated style means in the modern wardrobe.”

ARKS’ debut line starts at Rs. 1,499 for basics and goes up to Rs. 34,999, and is now available at its first studio in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra neighborhood and its own D2C website.