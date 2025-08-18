Rapido pilots food delivery app in Bengaluru

Rapido, the ride-hailing platform, has entered the food delivery space with a new service called Ownly. Currently in beta, the service is operational in parts of Bengaluru including Byrasandra, Tavarekere and Madiwala (BTM) Layout, Hosur-Sarjapur Road (HSR) Layout, and Koramangala.

According to Business Standard, Ownly will run on a zero-commission model, a move that comes after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), which represents over 50,000 eateries, began discussions with Rapido on terms and conditions for onboarding restaurants.

NRAI has been vocal about the high commission rates charged by Swiggy and Zomato, and has been seeking a viable third alternative for restaurant partners.

As per the draft terms reviewed by Business Standard, restaurants will bear the delivery fee for orders within a four-kilometre radius. For orders worth Rs 100 or less, customers will pay Rs 20 while restaurants cover Rs 10 of the delivery cost. For orders between Rs 101 and Rs 400, the delivery fee will be Rs 25 plus GST, and for orders above Rs 400, it will be Rs 50.