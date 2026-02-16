Rapido unveils new brand identity amid multi modal expansion

Rapido has introduced a refreshed brand identity, replacing its earlier bike-centric logo with a wordmark design. The move reflects the platform’s expansion from bike taxis to a broader mobility offering.

Founded as a bike-taxi service, Rapido now operates across more than 400 cities and offers bike taxis, auto-rickshaws and cabs. The platform has also added services such as parcel deliveries and travel bookings, including flights, hotels, buses and trains, through its app.

The company said the logo change signals its shift from a single-category service to a wider mobility ecosystem. By removing the bike icon, Rapido positions itself as a multi-modal platform rather than a bike-only brand.

“Our new brand identity is a milestone that mirrors the scale and diversity of the millions of journeys we facilitate every day,” said Pawandip Singh, chief marketing officer, Rapido. “Rapido has always stood for simplifying travel and making it affordable for all. By evolving our visual language, we are reinforcing our promise to be the 'Wheels of Bharat'—moving beyond our origins to provide a truly integrated, homegrown solution that connects every Indian from the first mile to the last, and every getaway in between.”

Rapido also stated that it supports over 30 lakh captains across categories and has expanded its presence in tier 2 and tier 3 markets.

The new brand identity will be rolled out across the app, marketing campaigns and other consumer touchpoints in the coming weeks.