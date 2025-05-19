Rasna enters ready-to-drink market with acquisition of brand Jumpin

Rasna, a manufacturer of instant beverages, has entered India's ready-to-drink (RTD) market by acquiring the beverage brand Jumpin, valued at Rs. 350 crore. Jumpin, originally launched by Godrej Group as India's first Tetra Pak beverage, gained popularity for its flavoured drinks and ads featuring Baba Sehgal. Later managed by Hershey’s India, the brand is now owned by Rasna.

Jumpin is being relaunched as a healthier, richer, thicker, and tastier beverage, with a pan-India rollout through modern retail, e-commerce platforms, and Rasna’s extensive rural distribution network.

Speaking on the acquisition, Piruz Khambatta, group chairman, Rasna, said: “The strategic acquisition of Jumpin represents a significant milestone in Rasna’s growth agenda. Jumpin’s strong brand equity and high consumer recall make it a valuable addition to our beverage portfolio. This move aligns with our long-term vision of portfolio diversification and brand consolidation within the RTD segment. Furthermore, it reinforces our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative by focusing on indigenous, Indian trusted brands. With this in mind, Jumpin will be fully formulated using Indian fruit juices only. Through this acquisition, we aim to unlock new synergies in product development, distribution, and market expansion while continuing to deliver value-driven, high-quality offerings to the Indian consumer.”

As part of its relaunch strategy, the company will introduce Jumpin in a consumer-centric PET bottles in 250 ml, 600 ml, and 1.2 L formats to cater to both on-the-go and family consumption occasions. To appeal to health-conscious and modern consumers, especially Gen Z and young families, the brand will also be available in convenient Tetra Pak formats in 125 ml, 200 ml, and 1 L pack sizes. The brand will hit shelves in June. The company will launch multiple Stock Keeping Unit (SKUs) in delicious Mango, Lemon, Litchi and Guava flavours targeting key regional and metropolitan markets first, followed by a phased national expansion.

The company says the new Jumpin will contain 10 vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, aiming to meet evolving consumer preferences, particularly among Gen Z.

According to IMARC Group, India’s fruit juice market is expected to reach Rs. 1,22,855 crore by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.90% from 2025 to 2033. The rising demand for natural, nutrient-rich beverages is driving this growth.

Rasna says it is also exploring future enhancements for Jumpin, including protein and milk-based additives, low-calorie options, and vitamin fortification, aligning with consumer interest in functional nutrition and wellness.