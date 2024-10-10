Revisiting Ratan Tata’s legacy of leadership and philanthropy

Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist and former Chairman of Tata Sons, passed away on October 10, leaving an indelible legacy in business and philanthropy. Known for his visionary leadership, Tata steered the Tata Group to new heights, overseeing the global expansion of the conglomerate and fostering its transformation into one of India’s most trusted and respected brands.
Beyond his business acumen, Tata’s humility and commitment to ethical practices were celebrated both at home and abroad. In addition to his corporate achievements, Ratan Tata was widely recognised for his philanthropic endeavours. Tata’s leadership was defined not just by profitability, but by his deep sense of social responsibility.
Here are some of the corporate and philanthropic contributions he made under his leadership:
- While serving as the chairman of Tata Sons from 1991-2012, Ratan Tata transformed the brand into a global powerhouse. Under his leadership, the conglomerate expanded through acquisitions, including Tetley Tea for $431.3 million (2000); Corus Group (2007), a British-Dutch steelmaker, for $12 billion; and Jaguar and Land Rover (2008) from Ford for $2.3 billion.
- During Ratan Tata's tenure, the Tata Group expanded rapidly around the world, growing its business in areas like steel, software, and consumer products. Today, the group runs over 30 companies in more than 100 countries.
- He started Ginger, a chain of budget hotels, and led over 60 acquisitions that helped the Tata Group grow. A key moment during his leadership was when he made Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) go public, which was the only major Tata company to do so.
- Through Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata worked to meet important social needs in India. He focused on areas like funding scholarships and supporting educational institutions like the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated Rs 500 crore to help with healthcare efforts.
- In July 2023, Tata opened India’s first Small Animal Hospital in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. This modern facility is 98,000 square feet and offers advanced medical services like ICUs, CT scans, and special treatments for pets. Built with a Rs 165 crore investment, the hospital provides 24/7 emergency care for pets and sick animals. Tata's charitable plans also include an annex at the hospital for the sterilisation and treatment of stray dogs, in collaboration with NGOs like Welfare of Stray Dogs.
- Ratan Tata invested in Dog Spot, a startup that creates a community for pet lovers. The platform provides services like grooming, training, and a marketplace for pet products, helping improve the care available for pets in India.
- Under Ratan Tata's leadership, Tata Trusts gave a grant of Rs 750 million to the Centre for Neuroscience at the Indian Institute of Science. The grant was to support research on the causes of Alzheimer's disease and develop ways for early diagnosis and treatment. This funding was spread over five years, starting in 2014.
- Ratan Tata created the MIT Tata Center of Technology and Design at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to help solve problems faced by communities with limited resources, starting with a focus on India.
- In 2014, Tata Group donated Rs 950 million to the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to establish the Tata Center for Technology and Design (TCTD). The center aims to create design and engineering solutions for people and communities with limited resources. This donation was the largest ever received by the institute.
- Ratan Tata donated $50 million to Harvard Business School to build an executive center called Tata Hall, showing his strong belief in education as a powerful way to bring about change.
- Tata Hall at UC San Diego is a modern research facility that opened in November 2018. Named after Tata Trusts, which donated $70 million in 2016, it houses the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS). The 4-story building covers 128,000 square feet and supports research in biological and physical sciences.