Revisiting Ratan Tata’s legacy of leadership and philanthropy

Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist and former Chairman of Tata Sons, passed away on October 10, leaving an indelible legacy in business and philanthropy. Known for his visionary leadership, Tata steered the Tata Group to new heights, overseeing the global expansion of the conglomerate and fostering its transformation into one of India’s most trusted and respected brands.

Beyond his business acumen, Tata’s humility and commitment to ethical practices were celebrated both at home and abroad. In addition to his corporate achievements, Ratan Tata was widely recognised for his philanthropic endeavours. Tata’s leadership was defined not just by profitability, but by his deep sense of social responsibility.

Here are some of the corporate and philanthropic contributions he made under his leadership: