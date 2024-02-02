Real Madrid announces technology partnership with HP

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The association aims to promote digital equity globally by enhancing community and youth programming.
Real Madrid, a spanish football club announced a global technology sponsorship agreement with HP during a joint signing ceremony at Ciudad. As part of the multi-year deal, HP will be the first brand to have its logo appear on its uniform sleeve in the club’s 121-year history.
Real Madrid's new technology partner, HP, aims to accelerate digital transformation in club spaces to enhance fan experience in Santiago Bernabeu complex, gaming, and club operations.
"HP and Real Madrid are two iconic global brands with a shared passion for delighting fans, enabling exceptional performance and making a positive impact on communities,” said HP chief marketing and corporate affairs officer Antonio Lucio. “We are honored to partner with Real Madrid and see many exciting opportunities to harness the power of HP’s technology and brand to create amazing new experiences for fans while empowering the communities we share.”
Representatives from both organisations joined the signing, including Real Madrid president, Florentino Pérez, HP’s Lucio, Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti, and captains from the men’s and women’s football teams. Real Madrid players will sport their new sponsor for the first time during the February 4 match against Atlético de Madrid.
According to the release, both brands also share a vision of empowering communities and advancing dignity and inclusion through sport and technology. HP is tackling the digital divide through initiatives that accelerate digital equity for millions of people around the world, while Real Madrid is committed to creating a more inclusive community of sport. Through their new sponsorship, the two companies will also co-create programs that address societal issues, including closing the digital divide.