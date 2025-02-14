Rebel Foods launches QuickiES: 15-minute food delivery or free, starting in Mumbai

Rebel Foods, an Internet restaurant company has announced the launch of QuickiES, a ‘15-minute or free’ food delivery app in Mumbai. This Valentine’s Day, QuickiES aims to deliver freshly prepared, high-quality dishes within 15 minutes of order placement, failing which the order will be free for the customer.

With this new initiative, a play upon ‘Quick’ and ‘ES’, i.e. EatSure, its flagship food platform, Rebel Foods plans to disrupt food delivery in India further, starting with Mumbai. QuickiES combines fast delivery and the quality, transparency, and trust associated with EatSure and the brands on its platform.

QuickiES features a curated menu that includes popular dishes from leading brands such as Faasos Wraps, Ovenstory Pizza, Wendy’s Burgers, Lunchbox meals, Behrouz Biryani, Sweet Truth desserts, cand many more. In addition, a brand-new selection of café-style snacks such as samosas, idli, medu vada, pakoras, poha, puffs, instant noodles, sandwiches, hot beverages and a range of milkshakes are making their debut.

QuickiES will continue to offer customers the ease of ordering from multiple restaurants in a single delivery, allowing them to mix-and-match from their favorite brands in just a few seamless taps.

Sagar Kochhar, co-founder and CEO, EatSure, Rebel Foods, added, “QuickiES is a strategic leap for us, and it comes from the consumer insight that the urban Indian customer demands instant delivery of foods that are freshly made and of great quality. As a platform, we already deliver 25,000+ wraps a day (Faasos), 10,000 kgs of Dum biryani a day (Behrouz and The Biryani Life), 18,000 burgers (Wendy’s Burgers) - and much more, every single day! So we have the infra and expertise to execute this seamlessly! With the power of AI, data science and predictive forecasting, QuickiES is well positioned to serve trusted restaurant brands with a "15mins or Free" promise. This is a significant milestone in India’s Quick Commerce journey and we are excited to expand beyond Mumbai soon!"

Ankush Grover, co-founder and CEO - India & UAE, Rebel Foods, explains, “Indians are accustomed to ordering snacks locally, but quality, branded food delivered at lightning speed? That’s where QuickiES changes the game. It’s not just any burger, it’s a Wendy’s burger, delivered in 15 minutes! Our promise isn’t just about speed; it’s about consistency, quality and exciting products. QuickiES’ back-end is powered by high quality preparation and smart forecasting using data science that will enable us to serve from multiple trusted brands with a ‘15-mins or Free’ guarantee. And what better a day to unveil it than Valentine’s Day—because food is the truest love of all!”

QuickiES will depend upon a string of AI-enabled forecasting and full-stack operating systems, besides hardware innovations such as speed ovens and hot holding zones perfected by Rebel Foods over the years in not just India’s challenging market of 80+ cities but also in UAE and UK.

The launch of QuickiES aligns with EatSure’s mission to bring speed, convenience, quality, and innovation to the forefront of the food delivery business. In the coming months, Rebel Foods plans to expand QuickiES to other cities across India in phases, bringing this experience to customers nationwide.