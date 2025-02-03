Reliance Retail brings Shein back to India nearly five years after ban

Reliance Retail is bringing Shein, the global fast-fashion brand, back to India with a dedicated mobile app, nearly five years after its 2020 ban. As mentioned in media reports, the app is available on Android and iOS, initially catering to customers in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with a nationwide rollout planned soon.

Shein was among several Chinese apps banned in India in 2020 over data security concerns. Before its exit, the brand was popular for its affordable, trendy fashion, especially among young shoppers. Its absence created a gap later filled by local brands and global rivals like H&M and Zara.

In 2023, Shein announced its return through a strategic partnership with Reliance Retail, which fully controls manufacturing, operations, and data sovereignty. Shein acts as a technology partner, earning a licensing fee without holding equity in the Indian business.

Unlike its previous model of importing products, Shein’s re-entry is fully backed by local manufacturing, aligning with the “Make in India” initiative. All Shein-branded products in India will be designed and produced by Indian manufacturers. Reliance Retail manages the entire supply chain, ensuring compliance with Indian regulations and addressing past data security concerns.

As Shein re-enters India, it faces competition from Myntra, Ajio, and Tata Cliq. The partnership, combining Reliance’s retail strength with Shein’s brand appeal, is set to reshape India’s online fashion market while keeping all operations within the country’s regulatory framework.