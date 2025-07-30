Reliance Retail enters Ayurvedic beauty segment with the launch of Puraveda on Tira

Tira, Reliance Retail’s beauty and personal care platform, has launched Puraveda, an Ayurveda-inspired brand that expands its in-house portfolio. The new brand blends traditional Indian wellness practices with modern scientific formulation, offering products in skincare, haircare, and body care.

The initial Puraveda range includes over 50 products across four ingredient-led collections - Dhara, Niyama, Sama, and Urja—featuring combinations such as Sandalwood with D-Panthenol, Kumkumadi with Squalane, and Mogra with BHA. The formulations focus on combining Ayurvedic ingredients with clinically supported actives.

According to Bhakti Modi, co-founder & CEO of Tira, the launch aligns with the platform’s broader approach of offering beauty solutions that integrate wellness and accessibility.

Puraveda’s products are positioned as cruelty-free and designed to support various care routines, aiming to make holistic beauty more approachable for a wider audience.