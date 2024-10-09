Reliance Retail vying with Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart in q-comm space

Reliance Retail has ventured into the fast-growing quick commerce sector, upping the competition against major players such as Blinkit (owned by Zomato), Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket. The retail giant has begun offering quick commerce services through JioMart in select areas of Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru, marking its strategic entry into the space. This development, reported by The Economic Times, signals Reliance’s ambition to make a strong impact in the rapidly evolving quick delivery market.

Reliance Retail is starting its quick commerce venture by offering grocery items from its 3,000 retail stores. The company plans to expand into value fashion and electronics like smartphones and laptops, using its existing network, including Reliance Digital and Trends outlets, to fulfil quick commerce orders.

Reliance Retail plans to expand its quick commerce operations nationwide by month-end, targeting 10-15 minute deliveries, with most orders completed within 30 minutes. The company will utilise its logistics arm, Grab, for deliveries and rely on its existing retail infrastructure, unlike competitors like Blinkit or Swiggy Instamart who use dark stores or warehouses.

To attract customers, Reliance is eliminating delivery, platform, and surge fees for its quick commerce service. The company aims to expand its reach to 1,150 cities and 5,000 pin codes, focusing on smaller towns and cities, which could give it a competitive edge over rivals targeting.