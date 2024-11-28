Reliance Retail to offer Turkish Hazelnuts in select stores

Turkish Hazelnut collaborates with Reliance Retail to introduce its hazelnuts in India. The nuts will be available at FreshPik, Signature Fresh, Signature Plus, and Smart Bazaar. The availability of these hazelnuts will span across states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat and Delhi NCR.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mansi Ahuja, India representative of Turkish Hazelnut, said, “We are excited to join hands with Reliance Retail to expand the reach of Turkish hazelnuts across a wider audience in India. These premium, nutrient-rich snacks are not only delicious but also play a significant role in promoting overall well-being. By incorporating Turkish hazelnuts into daily diets, consumers can enjoy a healthier, more balanced lifestyle, benefiting from their rich nutritional profile.”

Turkish hazelnuts are rich in nutrients, supporting heart health, reducing cholesterol, and providing energy. A 25-30g serving meets daily vitamin E needs.

Speaking on the partnership, Avinash Tripathi, vice president, business head- Freshpik and Fresh Signature at Reliance Retail, said, "Freshpik partners with Turkish Hazelnut, world-renowned for its premium quality and distinct flavor. This collaboration brings customers an exclusive range of exquisite hazelnut products, expertly curated for an unparalleled gourmet experience, blending Turkish Hazelnut's excellence with Freshpik's retail expertise."

Besides this, Deepak Mishra, senior manager, category head staples- Freshpik and Fresh Signature at Reliance Retail, added, “Turkish hazelnuts are renowned worldwide for their rich flavor, buttery texture, and numerous health benefits. By partnering with Turkish Hazelnut, Freshpik aims to introduce customers to the finest quality hazelnuts, roasted to perfection and available in a variety of enticing forms.”