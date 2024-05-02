Reliance Retail's Tira Beauty launches a new private label brand, ‘Nails Our Way’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new line features a broad array of premium nail colour and care products.
Reliance Retail's Tira Beauty announces the launch of its latest private label brand, ‘Nails Our Way’, signifying a major expansion in its beauty offerings. This new line features a broad array of premium nail colour and care products, designed to enable consumers to express their unique style and embrace personal creativity.
‘Nails Our Way’ brings an innovative approach to nail care, with a product line that includes the Gel Well, Swift Dry, Breathe Away, and Treat Coat nail enamel collections. These collections boast a diverse palette of colours, ensuring a perfect match for every mood and occasion. Alongside vibrant enamels, the line offers essential nail care products including the No Bump Base, Cuti Care, and Toughen Up solutions to nourish, strengthen, and protect nails.
The range also introduces gentle and effective nail enamel removers like the innovative 2 Toned Vanisher and the acetone-free Squeaky Clean. For those looking for a complete manicure solution, convenient kits such as French 'Em Up and Nailed It are also available, providing all the tools needed for a professional-quality finish at home. The collection is available online at Tira Beauty's website.