Renault to acquire Nissan’s 51% stake in Indian JV

Renault Group has announced its decision to acquire Nissan’s 51% stake in their Indian joint venture, Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL). With this move, Renault Group will take full ownership of RNAIPL, solidifying its control over the venture in India.

Renault Group and Nissan have reached an agreement for the purchase of shares to this effect.

The agreement also includes a framework for continued collaboration between the two companies on existing projects and outlines their future business relationship in India. While Renault will take full control of RNAIPL, Nissan will continue using the facility for vehicle sourcing in India and exports.

Additionally, both companies will maintain their joint operations at the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Center India (RNTBCI), where Renault will hold a majority 51% stake, and Nissan will retain its 49% share.

RNAIPL will continue manufacturing Nissan vehicles, including the new Nissan Magnite, and will remain a key component of the company’s future growth strategy.

As part of the agreement, Renault Group, through its electric vehicle unit Ampere, will develop and produce a new A-segment vehicle based on the Twingo for Nissan, starting in 2026. The design of this model will be handled by Nissan.

“As a long-time partner of Nissan within the Alliance and as its main shareholder, Renault Group has a strong interest in seeing Nissan turnaround its performance as quickly as possible. Pragmatism and business-oriented mindset were at the core of our discussions to identify the most effective ways of supporting their recovery plan while developing value-creating business opportunities for Renault Group. This Framework Agreement, beneficial for both parties, is the proof of the agile and efficient mindset of the new Alliance. It also confirms the attractiveness of our products with Twingo as well as our ambition to grow our business on international markets. India is a key automotive market and Renault Group will put in place an efficient industrial footprint and ecosystem,” said Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group.

“Nissan is committed to preserving the value and benefits of our strategic partnership within the Alliance while implementing turnaround measures to enhance efficiencies. Our goal is to create a more agile and effective business model that allows us to respond quickly to changing market conditions and conserve cash for future investments.

We remain committed to the Indian market, delivering vehicles tailored to local consumer needs while ensuring top-notch sales and service for our existing and future customers. India will remain a hub for our research and development, digital and other knowledge services. Our plans for new SUVs in the India market remain intact, and we will continue our vehicle exports to other markets under the “One Car, One World” business strategy for India," said Ivan Espinosa, president and CEO of Nissan.