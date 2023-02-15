Report: Subway is up for sale

The 57-year-old sandwich chain could be valued at more than $10 billion.
Subway, as per CNN, has confirmed it is up for sale and has hired J.P Morgan to conduct the process.
The 57-year-old sandwich chain has warned there is no definite “no indication of timing or assurance that a sale will occur.” The Wall Street Journal which first broke the news said Subway could be valued at more than $10 billion.
As per the report, the deal, if reached, would become one of the biggest ones in the fast-food industry since Inspire Brands bought Dunkin’ for $11.3 billion in October 2020.