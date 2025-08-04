Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty to debut in India on August 7 via Tira and Sephora

Global pop icon Rihanna has announced that her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, will officially debut in India on August 7, exclusively via Tira and Sephora.

The update was shared through a stylised Instagram reel showing a Mumbai-style black-and-yellow taxi with “FB ❤️ INDIA” painted on the back; a nod to the brand’s much-anticipated entry into the Indian beauty market.

While this marks Fenty Beauty’s formal launch in India, the brand has already built a loyal following among Indian consumers who previously purchased its products from overseas sellers or via Nykaa’s cross-border store, which offered limited access to select Fenty SKUs despite the brand not having an official retail presence in the country.

Speculation about a deeper association between Rihanna and Reliance began swirling in 2023, when the singer performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Tira, one of the exclusive launch platforms, is Reliance Retail’s multi-brand beauty venture led by Isha Ambani. Often compared to Nykaa, Tira has rapidly expanded its offline and online footprint, bringing global beauty labels to Indian shoppers.

With Fenty’s reputation for inclusive shade ranges and disruptive marketing, the official India launch is likely to be one of the most closely watched beauty debuts this year.

As of now, neither Tira nor Sephora have released additional details about the launch campaign or product pricing.