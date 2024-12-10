Rupa Footline unveils new identity with "Pahen Liya to Pahen Liya" tagline

Rupa Footline, the exclusive socks brand for men, women, and kids from Rupa & Company Limited, is coming up with its bold new identity, an energized attitude, and an exciting campaign that’s set to redefine the accessory category.
In a segment where established brands are rare, Rupa Footline is stepping up to craft a fresh narrative that speaks directly to the youthful audience. The brand’s new campaign tagline, Pahen Liya to Pahen Liya, is a call to action for individuals to take on the world with confidence and comfort, one step at a time. Whether you're walking, running, or simply lounging, Rupa Footline ensures you're always ready to make your mark. The campaign’s uniqueness lies in its storytelling, which captures how people navigate various situations and moments in life—always with their socks on.
Vikash Agarwal, director of Rupa & Company, shared his thoughts on the launch, saying, “Modern consumers want more than just products, they are seeking brands that align with their attitude, offer style with substance, and bring an element of fun to everyday life. Our new campaign for Rupa Footline celebrates this attitude with heavy doses of fun, quirkiness and entertainment. Our new brand logo has a bold, international appeal. We believe our new ranges of socks in solids, stripes, geometric shapes and prints will be a rage among the youth.”