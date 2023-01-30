SBI Securities unveils its new brand identity

The brand aims to strengthen its relationship with its customers with its refreshed brand identity, principles, and philosophy to make investing experience trustworthy for all Indians.
SBI Securities has unveiled a new brand identity for its customers with a new tagline ‘Investment Aur Trust, Dono’.
Deepak Kumar Lalla – MD & CEO SBICAP Securities Ltd said, “Our mission is to develop financial solutions that make it easier for our customers to create trusted experiences, while enabling everyone to feel safe and secure in the digital world when it comes to investing. We believe our new tagline “Investment Aur Trust, Dono” has a customer-centric approach and the vital role we play in being their trusted partner when it comes to their investments”.
He further added, “The new avatar reflects the brand’s core values - ‘Simple, Adaptable, Accountable, Trustworthy, Happy, and Innovative, which represents the brand’s vision and strategy as we focus on accelerating our growth trajectory”.
The company stated that conceptually, aspects of ‘Investment & Trust’ were developed to reflect the digital investing experiences are enabled for consumers, by being their trusted investment partner. The new logo, while retaining its iconic SBI logo unit, the focus was crystal clear, to curate SBI Securities as a relatable, vibrant, and distinctive brand that sets the benchmark as a platform that enables investments to every Indian.
The refreshed brand identity manifests itself through its app, website, offline branches, and all branded assets.