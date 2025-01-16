Shriram Housing Finance rebrands as ‘Truhome Finance’

Shriram Housing Finance, a housing finance company in India, has rebranded as Truhome Finance. The rebranding follows its acquisition by Warburg Pincus and co-investors, including QIA, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund. Shriram Finance Group received an investment of Rs 1,225 crore, increasing the Company’s net worth to over Rs 3,300 crore.

Advertisment

Truhome Finance is the new brand identity of the company. The rebranding aligns with its vision of enabling homeownership and ensuring financial accessibility for individuals across socio-economic backgrounds.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand, Truhome Finance, which reflects our strategic vision and forward thinking approach," said Ravi Subramanian, MD and CEO Truhome Finance. "While our name has changed, our core mission remains the same — to make affordable home loans accessible to every individual together with our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This rebranding marks a new chapter in our journey and positions us for greater growth and success," he added.

Subramanian reiterated, “Our customers will continue to enjoy the same great products and services they know and trust. The Company's leadership team and contact information will remain unchanged, ensuring seamless continuity in all business operations. Our new brand identity represents not just a name change, but also an evolution of who we are and what we stand for. We are excited to continue serving our customers and partners under the banner of Truhome Finance, as we set our sights on the future. As an organization, we have always strived for TRUENESS in everything we do: to be TRUE to our customers, stakeholders, regulators, employees, and above all be TRUE to our conscience. The core fabric of our organization is now reflected in our brand name Truhome Finance.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Truhome Finance, a trusted brand and leader in the affordable housing finance sector. This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our mission to drive financial inclusion and support the aspirations of underserved communities. Together, we aim to scale up operations, enhance offerings, and make homeownership a reality for countless families across India.” said Narendra Ostawal, managing director and head of India Private Equity, Warburg Pincus.