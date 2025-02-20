Single.id launches ‘DHONI’ app to reward cricketer’s fan base

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has launched ‘DHONI’, a loyalty fan app that gives fans exclusive access to his life. The app offers rewards and insider content for dedicated followers.

Developed with Single.id by Enigmatic Smile, the ‘DHONI’ app allows users to access rewards through Single.id’s retail network. Fans can earn and redeem points, cashback, and gift cards on purchases from partner brands across India.

The app gives fans access to exclusive videos, personal insights, and behind-the-scenes content from Dhoni’s life.

“The DHONI app is designed to give you more value from your everyday spending. You can redeem rewards across categories ranging from travel & tourism, retail, to fashion and F&B outlets using Single.id technology. The DHONI app is all about more rewards, more savings, and more benefits. ‘Thoda aur’ – that’s what every fan of mine deserves and will get on this app,” said MS Dhoni.

“We are honoured to work with MS Dhoni and unveil DHONI to India,” said Bish Smeir, CEO of Enigmatic Smile, the parent company of Single.id. “DHONI offers fans the double advantage of engaging with their icon on a day-to-day basis while also collecting free rewards every time they shop.”

“The launch of the ‘DHONI’ app marks a significant milestone for Enigmatic Smile and Single.id in India. We are thrilled to partner with MS Dhoni to bring his fans closer to their icon, while also enriching their everyday experiences through our rewards ecosystem. DHONI app not only enables seamless fan engagement but also offers unparalleled value through our extensive network of partners. At Enigmatic Smile, we vow to enhance user experiences, and the ‘DHONI’ app is a testament to that vision,” said Chandra Bhushan, India head, Enigmatic Smile.

“The launch of the ‘DHONI’ app marks a pivotal moment for Enigmatic Smile and MS Dhoni’s dedicated fans. This platform goes beyond just offering exclusive content—it creates an immersive experience that brings fans closer to their hero. By combining advanced technology with a comprehensive rewards system, we’re empowering fans to engage in a way that truly rewards their loyalty. We’re excited about the future, as we continue to enhance the app with new features and deeper connections, ensuring that this journey with Dhoni and his fans only grows stronger,” said Subash Manuel, director, Enigmatic Smile.