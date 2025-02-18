Sirona founders reacquire brand from Good Glamm Group

In a business move, Sirona Hygiene co-founder Deep Bajaj has announced that the brand is back under its original leadership after being reacquired from the Good Glamm Group. Sirona was initially sold to the Good Glamm Group in October 2024 for Rs. 450 crore (around $60 million) in an all-cash transaction.

Bajaj took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

He shared on LinkedIn that the initial collaboration with the Good Glamm Group was intended to expand Sirona on a global scale. However, as the group’s priorities evolved, the decision was made to reacquire the brand and lead its future growth independently.

Founded in 2014 by Deep and Mohit Bajaj, Sirona introduced products like PeeBuddy, India’s first stand-and-pee device for women, along with various menstrual hygiene solutions. Its acquisition by the Good Glamm Group was one of the largest cash exits for a direct-to-consumer startup in India’s FemTech industry.

As the company transitions back under its original leadership, there is a renewed commitment to advancing feminine hygiene solutions and expanding Sirona's impact both in India and globally.