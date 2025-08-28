Snapdeal expands festive fashion range with Tokyo Talkies, Highlander, Oomph! & Sassafras

Snapdeal is stepping up its fashion game this festive season with the onboarding of leading fashion brands including Tokyo Talkies, Highlander, Oomph! and Sassafras, alongside a community of regional sellers of fashion brands.

These four brands join the list of fashion brands such as Manic, Clovia, Janasya, Juniper, Campus, Benekleed, Dollar, Shoetopia, Anand Sarees and many more. With these additions, shoppers can now explore an even wider spectrum of stylish yet affordable apparel, footwear and accessories.

Regional sellers continue to play a vital role in bringing festive fashion to life on Snapdeal. Categories like men’s ethnic wear, women’s salwar suits and sarees, and kids’ ethnic wear reflect local sellers’ strong understanding of regional preferences and emerging trends. With real-time awareness of latest fashion trends rising in Bharat through social media, it is India’s regional sellers who translate these latest trends into delightfully priced, accessible fashion merchandise that resonates with households across the country.

Fashion remains central to Bharat’s festive shopping, and Snapdeal is blending the freshness of well-known brands with the deep consumer insights of local sellers who understand the pulse of Indian households.

This focus on fashion builds on the success of Snapdeal’s campaign “Nazar Atak Jaaye”, which highlighted the irresistible appeal of its collections. Riding on that momentum, Snapdeal is going deeper into the fashion space this festive period.

Achint Setia, CEO of Snapdeal, said: “Festive season is when customers want to refresh their wardrobes with something stylish, and also buy products to gift their loved ones. With a growing assortment powered by existing and new sellers and brands, Snapdeal is ensuring that our shoppers have access to lakhs of trendy, delightfully priced designs that are aligned with both tradition and modern fashion trends.”

The festive season also marks the onset of winter, with shoppers beginning to buy for the new season. This further amplifies demand across the clothing category.