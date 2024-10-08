Subscribe

Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl joins Shark Tank India season 4, replacing Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Bahl is the co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, and the promoter of Unicommerce.

afaqs! news bureau
Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, and the promoter of Unicommerce, is set to join Shark Tank India season 4. He will take the place of Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, on the panel for the upcoming season.

Goyal announced that he will not be part of Shark Tank India Season 4 due to Swiggy, Zomato's main competitor, sponsoring the season and requesting his removal as part of the sponsorship deal.

In the latest promo for Shark Tank India Season 4, Kunal Bahl, co-founder of e-commerce platform Snapdeal, has been unveiled as the newest shark. In the video, he is welcomed by the other sharks.

Bahl will join fellow sharks Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group, Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar, executive director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO of OYO.

A prominent entrepreneur and investor, Bahl has built and scaled several tech businesses and invested in over 250 startups. 

This season will also introduce new hosts, Sahiba Bali and Ashish Solanki. Shark Tank India will be available on Sony LIV, although the premiere date is yet to be announced by the makers.

