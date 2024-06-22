Spotify and Royal Enfield announce collaboration fusing music and motorcycling

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership continues to fuel India’s indie, pop, and hip-hop celebrating youth adventure with RADAR and RAP 91 events.
To celebrate World Music Day and World Motorcycling Day, Spotify and Royal Enfield have partnered together.
They will be focussing on supporting local artists and keeping India’s vibrant culture alive and thriving through Spotify’s RADAR, a lineup for discovering fresh indie and pop talents, and RAP 91 events.
Both these events will see Royal Enfield at the center with a dedicated zone providing a pure music and motorcycling experience.
"We’re beyond excited to partner with Royal Enfield once again. RADAR and RAP 91 are such important platforms for new artists, and with Royal Enfield on board, we’re bringing these experiences to life in ways we’ve never done before," said Arjun Kolady, head of sales, Spotify India.
Mohit Dhar Jayal, chief brand officer, Royal Enfield, said, "As two brands that place community, culture and self-expression at the heart of everything they do, Royal Enfield and Spotify are natural collaborators. We’re now taking our partnership to the next level with a joint focus on Spotify’s RADAR and RAP 91 platforms.”
Continuing their streak of musical adventure, Spotify and Royal Enfield are set to head to Goa from November 22-24, 2024 for the 14th edition of Royal Enfield’s annual celebration of everything motorcycling, music, and community - Motoverse 2024.
This gathering, presented by Royal Enfield, will host around 15,000 passionate riders and motorcycle enthusiasts. Motoverse will feature an incredible lineup of RADAR artists, handpicked by Spotify, ready to set the stage ablaze.
To maximise the reach and impact of these events, Royal Enfield will also be leveraging Spotify’s premium media unlocks including The Stage and Dynamic Audio Ads.
The Stage is an in-app product that allows Royal Enfield to deliver meaningful and personalised rich-media content directly to Spotify users. This platform offers a unique opportunity for Royal Enfield to engage with listeners in a more intimate and impactful way, making their brand story come alive through immersive media experiences.
Dynamic Audio Ads combine the power of audio with advanced targeting and personalisation capabilities. By dynamically swapping elements of an audio ad based on the listener’s time of day, day of the week, location, weather, and listening habits, Royal Enfield can tailor custom ads that resonate with the user's current mood and moment.