Sunil Shetty launches a new food delivery app

Actor and investor Sunil Shetty has launched a food delivery app Waayu with an aim to offer restaurants with zero commission model.
Waayu is founded by Anirudh Kotgire and Mandar Lande, with Suniel Shetty as the brand ambassador and also investor. It is backed by the India Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) in Mumbai, as per media reports.
The announcement mentions that the app will come with fixed fees at an introductory price of Rs 1,000 every month per outlet, which will increase to Rs 2,000 later.
Currently, the company is onboarding restaurants from most parts of Mumbai BMC, Mira Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar, and has plans to extend its services in other metro and non-metro cities as well.
The platform is also planning to integrate with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Sunil Shetty is turning out to become an investor and has backed up several startups in the health and fitness space. His LinkedIn account is also full of discussions around tech, startup, and acting.