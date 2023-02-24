Swiggy announces Dineout services across 24 cities for all users

With this, the Swiggy users will be able to choose various options from Dineout and can avail discounts from restaurants.
The food aggregator platform Swiggy announced the integration of Dineout services on its platform. With this, the users of Swiggy will be able to access the dining out options on the same app, and can avail discounts at 18,000+ restaurants across 24 cities.
The 24 cities include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Goa (North and South), Kochi, Surat, Agra, Udaipur, and Vadodara.
Swiggy One members will now avail the benefits of their membership now across Dineout, food delivery, Instamart, Genie and more. The members of the subscription model will get additional discounts and access to exclusive premium restaurants on Dineout, along with other perks like unlimited free deliveries and exclusive member-only discounts of up to 30% off on food & grocery deliveries.
In May 2022, Swiggy announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement with Times Internet to acquire Dineout.